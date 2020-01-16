Price Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Price Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 94.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275,077 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF makes up 0.4% of Price Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Price Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HYD. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 52.7% during the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank Trust lifted its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.80. 612,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,610. VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF has a one year low of $61.00 and a one year high of $66.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.2202 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%.

In other VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF news, insider Coote Gavin acquired 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.03 per share, for a total transaction of $135,000.00.

