Price Wealth LLC Acquires 4,625 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 49.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the quarter. Price Wealth LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 303.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 526.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $122,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,103.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $149,657.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 349,364 shares of company stock worth $17,174,848. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $1.88 on Thursday, reaching $49.00. 13,751,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,759,673. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.57 and a 200-day moving average of $42.70. Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $34.58 and a twelve month high of $51.65. The company has a market capitalization of $61.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.12% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

