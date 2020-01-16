Price Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.2% of Price Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Price Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $50,000.

VO stock traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $183.37. 1,776,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,582. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $177.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.34. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.39 and a fifty-two week high of $183.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.9912 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

