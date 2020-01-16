Price Wealth LLC Invests $28,000 in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 647,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

KO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.05.

In other The Coca-Cola news, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $4,959,574.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,526.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 167,678 shares of company stock valued at $9,124,570 in the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KO stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.82. The company had a trading volume of 10,233,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,193,591. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.78. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $44.42 and a 12 month high of $56.98. The stock has a market cap of $239.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.42.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 45.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.