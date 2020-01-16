Price Wealth LLC Makes New $239,000 Investment in Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME)

Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4,995.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,749,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,659,000 after buying an additional 57,596,675 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 188.4% in the 3rd quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 5,256,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,122,000 after buying an additional 3,433,435 shares during the period. ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 257.7% in the 2nd quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 4,292,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,291,000 after buying an additional 3,092,783 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 147.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,092,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,338,000 after buying an additional 3,035,825 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 22,682.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,321,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,874,000 after buying an additional 1,315,604 shares during the period. 12.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE:TME traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $13.96. 4,906,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,009,764. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.43. Tencent Music Entertainment Group – has a 52 week low of $11.27 and a 52 week high of $19.97. The company has a market cap of $22.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.80.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TME shares. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.68.
About Tencent Music Entertainment Group
Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.
