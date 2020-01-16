Price Wealth LLC Makes New $239,000 Investment in Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME)

Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4,995.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,749,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,659,000 after buying an additional 57,596,675 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 188.4% in the 3rd quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 5,256,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,122,000 after buying an additional 3,433,435 shares during the period. ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 257.7% in the 2nd quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 4,292,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,291,000 after buying an additional 3,092,783 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 147.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,092,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,338,000 after buying an additional 3,035,825 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 22,682.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,321,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,874,000 after buying an additional 1,315,604 shares during the period. 12.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TME traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $13.96. 4,906,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,009,764. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.43. Tencent Music Entertainment Group – has a 52 week low of $11.27 and a 52 week high of $19.97. The company has a market cap of $22.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.80.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.66. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group – will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TME shares. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.68.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

