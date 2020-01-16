Price Wealth LLC Makes New $62,000 Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2020

Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Managed Account Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 23,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 13,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG stock traded up $1.91 on Thursday, reaching $190.97. The stock had a trading volume of 780,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,888. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $181.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.25. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $140.05 and a 12 month high of $190.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.5077 dividend. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit