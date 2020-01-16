Price Wealth LLC Makes New $62,000 Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Managed Account Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 23,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 13,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG stock traded up $1.91 on Thursday, reaching $190.97. The stock had a trading volume of 780,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,888. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $181.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.25. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $140.05 and a 12 month high of $190.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.5077 dividend. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

