Price Wealth LLC Makes New $80,000 Investment in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 305 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 22,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,769,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.5% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 491,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,461,000 after buying an additional 30,101 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the second quarter valued at about $1,708,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 7.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,951,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,213,806,000 after buying an additional 305,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intuit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.33.

Shares of INTU traded up $3.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $276.87. 790,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,121,602. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.61. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.69 and a 52 week high of $295.77. The company has a market cap of $72.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.62, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.06.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 37.99%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 21,543 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total value of $5,574,897.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,606.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 73,357 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.08, for a total transaction of $18,785,260.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 527,369 shares of company stock worth $136,763,551. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

