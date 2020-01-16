Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 321,700 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the December 15th total of 355,800 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PRIM traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.34. The stock had a trading volume of 133,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,361. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.79. Primoris Services has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $23.98.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $865.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.30 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 2.75%. Primoris Services’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Primoris Services will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 14.12%.

In other Primoris Services news, Director Brian Pratt sold 849,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $18,327,483.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,439,952 shares in the company, valued at $52,654,164.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Lee King sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total value of $198,759.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,946.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 878,210 shares of company stock valued at $18,987,444 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 26.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 17.3% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 37.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 11,525 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Primoris Services by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,058 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Primoris Services during the third quarter worth $526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PRIM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub lowered Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

