Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.35 Million

Equities research analysts expect Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) to post $4.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Principia Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $690,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $8.00 million. Principia Biopharma reported sales of $26.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 83.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Principia Biopharma will report full-year sales of $37.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $35.00 million to $43.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $25.23 million, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $48.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Principia Biopharma.

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.08). Principia Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 11.88%.

PRNB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Principia Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Principia Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Principia Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a price objective on shares of Principia Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.25.

NASDAQ:PRNB traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,957. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.43. Principia Biopharma has a twelve month low of $25.35 and a twelve month high of $61.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.95 and a beta of 1.37.

In other news, insider Dolca Thomas sold 495 shares of Principia Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $29,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Goldstein sold 10,000 shares of Principia Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $316,100.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 489,742 shares of company stock worth $15,515,759 and sold 46,000 shares worth $2,188,962. Insiders own 28.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in Principia Biopharma by 223.6% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 790,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,310,000 after purchasing an additional 545,906 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Principia Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,634,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Principia Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,898,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Principia Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $384,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Principia Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Principia Biopharma Company Profile

Principia Biopharma Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for immunology and oncology. The company is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat immune thrombocytopenic purpura.

