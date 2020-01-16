Procter & Gamble Co (PG) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 23rd

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.7459 per share on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd.

Procter & Gamble has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 62 consecutive years. Procter & Gamble has a dividend payout ratio of 65.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Procter & Gamble to earn $5.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.9%.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $125.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.40. Procter & Gamble has a 52-week low of $89.08 and a 52-week high of $126.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The company had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 26,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $3,258,332.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,377,687.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 41,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.36, for a total value of $5,078,114.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,572,911.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,288,513 shares of company stock valued at $159,734,252. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PG. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Macquarie increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.07.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

