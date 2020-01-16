Profile Utility Token (PUT) Hits Market Cap of $56,290.00

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 14.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. During the last seven days, Profile Utility Token has traded up 28% against the US dollar. Profile Utility Token has a total market cap of $56,290.00 and $5,125.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Profile Utility Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Coinrail, Coinnest and Bit-Z.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Profile Utility Token alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00053267 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00074628 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,698.86 or 1.00051785 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00055059 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Profile Utility Token Profile

Profile Utility Token is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put . Profile Utility Token’s official website is www.robin8put.org

Profile Utility Token Token Trading

Profile Utility Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Coinnest, Bit-Z, Coinrail and Allcoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Profile Utility Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Profile Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

