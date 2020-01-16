Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.69-0.71 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $110-113 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103.25 million.Progress Software also updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 2.87-2.92 EPS.
PRGS traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.54. 948,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,587. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Progress Software has a one year low of $31.83 and a one year high of $48.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.61.
Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $123.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.30 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Progress Software
Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.
