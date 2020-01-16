Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2020

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.69-0.71 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $110-113 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103.25 million.Progress Software also updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 2.87-2.92 EPS.

PRGS traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.54. 948,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,587. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Progress Software has a one year low of $31.83 and a one year high of $48.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.61.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $123.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.30 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRGS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progress Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Progress Software from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.40.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

Further Reading: Correction

