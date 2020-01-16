ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $23.61

ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.61 and last traded at $23.71, with a volume of 64124 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.64.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.78.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.0819 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%.
ProShares Short QQQ Company Profile (NYSEARCA:PSQ)
ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.
Further Reading: Treasury Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.