ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $23.61

ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.61 and last traded at $23.71, with a volume of 64124 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.64.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.0819 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 65,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 7,732 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 218,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,056,000 after buying an additional 9,407 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 29,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 11,245 shares during the period.

ProShares Short QQQ Company Profile (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

