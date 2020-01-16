ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) Stock Price Down 0.4%

ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM)’s share price dropped 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $36.52 and last traded at $36.74, approximately 13,742 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 256,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.87.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.34 and a 200 day moving average of $39.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.1381 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from ProShares Short Russell2000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $352,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $378,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period.

About ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM)

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

