ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:UST) Trading Up 0.3%

ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:UST) shares were up 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $63.36 and last traded at $63.36, approximately 122 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.14.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.2765 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UST. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury in the 2nd quarter valued at about $287,000. GenWealth Group Inc. increased its stake in ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 59,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury by 126.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 245,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,215,000 after buying an additional 137,025 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:UST)

ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 7-10 Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of between 7 and 10 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by S&P), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

