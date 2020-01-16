ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Trading Up 0.2%

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) were up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $64.70 and last traded at $63.88, approximately 1,913 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 40,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.78.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.41 and a 200 day moving average of $49.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.1309 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from ProShares Ultra Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) by 43.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD)

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

