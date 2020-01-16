ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Trading Up 0.2%

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) were up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $64.70 and last traded at $63.88, approximately 1,913 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 40,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.78.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.41 and a 200 day moving average of $49.54.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.1309 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from ProShares Ultra Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%.
About ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD)
ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.
