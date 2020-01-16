ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) Shares Up 0.3%

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $131.00 and last traded at $129.44, 32,074 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 507,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.11.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.66 and its 200 day moving average is $109.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.2722 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro Dow30’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 397.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 2.5% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 82.1% in the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 16,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 7,344 shares during the period.

About ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW)

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

