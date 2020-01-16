ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TTT) Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TTT) were down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.35 and last traded at $15.35, approximately 817 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 34,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.59.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0845 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury stock. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TTT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000. Simplex Trading LLC owned about 0.37% of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

