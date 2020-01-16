PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Stock Price Up 0.7%

PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) rose 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.61 and last traded at $3.61, approximately 235 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.59.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.54.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

