Protective Insurance Corp (NASDAQ:PTVCB) Shares Sold by Penbrook Management LLC

Penbrook Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Protective Insurance Corp (NASDAQ:PTVCB) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Penbrook Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Protective Insurance worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Protective Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in Protective Insurance by 22.4% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Protective Insurance by 9.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Protective Insurance in the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Protective Insurance by 30.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. 48.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PTVCB stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.20. 459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,267. Protective Insurance Corp has a 1-year low of $15.30 and a 1-year high of $23.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.43.

Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $119.83 million for the quarter. Protective Insurance had a negative return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 4.39%.

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance.

