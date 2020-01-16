Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) Short Interest Update

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,690,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the December 15th total of 8,460,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PEG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.91.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $104,032.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 5,150 shares of company stock valued at $309,675 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,953,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,348,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,798,000 after acquiring an additional 562,238 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PEG traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.02. 2,255,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,518,018. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.24. Public Service Enterprise Group has a fifty-two week low of $51.46 and a fifty-two week high of $63.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 14.45%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.26%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

