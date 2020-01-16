Pyxus International Inc (NYSE:PYX) Short Interest Up 8.6% in December

Pyxus International Inc (NYSE:PYX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the December 15th total of 2,440,000 shares. Approximately 33.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 368,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days.

PYX stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.79. 48,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,245. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.46 and its 200-day moving average is $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Pyxus International has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $32.69.

Pyxus International (NYSE:PYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter. Pyxus International had a negative return on equity of 57.24% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $382.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.00 million.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pyxus International by 658.3% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 79,000 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pyxus International by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 674,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,829,000 after buying an additional 15,523 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Pyxus International during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Pyxus International by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Pyxus International Company Profile

Pyxus International, Inc, an agricultural company, engages in the provision of various agricultural products, ingredients, and services to businesses and customers. It offers products in the leaf tobacco, e-liquids, industrial hemp, and cannabis industries. The company was formerly known as Alliance One International, Inc and changed its name to Pyxus International, Inc in September 2018.

