Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for EOG Resources Inc Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) – Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for EOG Resources in a research note issued on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now expects that the energy exploration company will post earnings per share of $1.58 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.99. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.52 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.76 EPS.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank began coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on EOG Resources from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.63.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $86.74 on Thursday. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $64.33 and a 12 month high of $107.89. The stock has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,641,750 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,251,986,000 after acquiring an additional 473,441 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,712,596 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,326,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,811 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 100.1% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 12,253,340 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,141,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,128,570 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 32,106.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,219,605 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $765,738,000 after purchasing an additional 8,194,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 23.3% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,311,240 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $319,980,000 after purchasing an additional 815,455 shares in the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.76%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

