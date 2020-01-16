Quaterra Resources (CVE:QTA) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Quaterra Resources Inc (CVE:QTA)’s stock price dropped 7.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, approximately 18,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 44,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.07. The company has a market cap of $14.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

About Quaterra Resources (CVE:QTA)

Quaterra Resources Inc operates as a copper exploration and development company primarily in North America. It holds 100% interests in the MacArthur, Yerington, Bear, and Wassuk copper properties located in the Yerington District, Nevada, as well as an option to acquire a 90% interest in the Groundhog copper prospect covering 40,000 acres located to the southwest of Anchorage, Alaska.

