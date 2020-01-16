QuickLogic (QUIK) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for QuickLogic (NASDAQ: QUIK):

  • 1/13/2020 – QuickLogic had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $14.00 to $1.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 1/13/2020 – QuickLogic had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital to . They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 1/8/2020 – QuickLogic was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “QuickLogic Corporation is a semiconductor provider of ultra-low power, comprehensive, flexible sensor processing solutions enabling significantly longer battery life for the Smartphone, Wearable, and IoT markets. They are the only company integrating multi-core processing, programmable logic, sensor fusion and context aware algorithms, and embedded software. QuickLogic accelerates the pace of innovation for always-on motion, light, environmental, location, and voice-enabled user experiences. “
  • 1/3/2020 – QuickLogic was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
  • 12/24/2019 – QuickLogic was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of QUIK stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.65. 13,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,404. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.10 and a 200 day moving average of $1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. QuickLogic Co. has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $16.66. The company has a market cap of $64.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.48.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.14. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 144.73% and a negative return on equity of 85.41%. The company had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that QuickLogic Co. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,167,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 385,317 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in QuickLogic by 797.2% during the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 1,131,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,005,247 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in QuickLogic by 38.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 148,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 41,219 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in QuickLogic by 731.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 66,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 58,438 shares during the period.

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), and programming hardware and design software solutions.

