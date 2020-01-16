RADA Electronic Ind. (NASDAQ:RADA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Ind. (NASDAQ:RADA) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RADA. Alliance Global Partners restated a buy rating and issued a $7.50 price objective (up previously from $6.50) on shares of RADA Electronic Ind. in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of RADA Electronic Ind. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get RADA Electronic Ind. alerts:

RADA stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.75. 618,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923,877. RADA Electronic Ind. has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $7.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.78.

RADA Electronic Ind. (NASDAQ:RADA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The aerospace company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.26 million during the quarter. RADA Electronic Ind. had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 3.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RADA. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in RADA Electronic Ind. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,635,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Ind. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,887,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of RADA Electronic Ind. by 532.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 482,968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 406,568 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Ind. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of RADA Electronic Ind. by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,933 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 8,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

RADA Electronic Ind. Company Profile

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. The company offers military avionics systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders with data transfer functions; high-rate data recorders for aircraft and airborne pods; video recorders and airborne data servers; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

Featured Article: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Ind. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Ind. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.