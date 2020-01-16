Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Stock Price Down 6%

Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) fell 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.55 and last traded at $19.75, 612,340 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 8% from the average session volume of 568,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.01.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RDUS. ValuEngine lowered Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Leerink Swann cut their target price on Radius Health from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $27.00 target price on Radius Health and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Radius Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.43.

Get Radius Health alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.03. The firm has a market cap of $970.03 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.72.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.15. Radius Health had a negative return on equity of 929.94% and a negative net margin of 98.22%. The business had revenue of $46.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Radius Health Inc will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $2,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,881,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,278,755. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDUS. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the second quarter worth $38,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Radius Health by 3,130.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the third quarter worth $353,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the first quarter worth $371,000.

About Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.