RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a drop of 10.1% from the December 15th total of 1,580,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 480,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDNT traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.39. 204,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,587. RadNet has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $20.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical research company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $292.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.39 million. RadNet had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that RadNet will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 10,327 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $195,386.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 532,691 shares in the company, valued at $10,078,513.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John V. Crues sold 20,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $355,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 434,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,718,244.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,327 shares of company stock valued at $911,187. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 528,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 11.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 18.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 35.5% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

RDNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sidoti boosted their target price on RadNet from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

