Rathbone Brothers (OTCMKTS:RTBBF) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Rathbone Brothers (OTCMKTS:RTBBF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RTBBF remained flat at $$27.40 during trading on Wednesday. 75 shares of the stock were exchanged.

Get Rathbone Brothers alerts:

Rathbone Brothers Company Profile

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides personalized investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, and trustees in the United Kingdom and Jersey. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trusts, financial planning, banking and loan, and unitized portfolio services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Rathbone Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rathbone Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.