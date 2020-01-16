Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.89

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.89 and traded as low as $3.76. Rayonier Advanced Materials shares last traded at $3.79, with a volume of 50,529 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.99 million, a PE ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 3.73.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $416.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Paul G. Boynton acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $363,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,156.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAM. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 50.7% during the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 992,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after buying an additional 333,607 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,408,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 38.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 484,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 133,672 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 49.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 313,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 103,633 shares during the last quarter. 71.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile (NYSE:RYAM)

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Pulp, and Paper segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

