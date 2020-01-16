Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) PT Raised to $250.00 at UBS Group

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2020

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Raytheon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays set a $215.00 target price on Raytheon and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Raytheon from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 target price on Raytheon and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $221.80.

Shares of Raytheon stock traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $231.74. 72,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236,411. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $64.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88. Raytheon has a twelve month low of $158.16 and a twelve month high of $232.47.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a $0.9425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.53%.

In related news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total value of $107,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,376 shares in the company, valued at $942,940.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $440,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RTN. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in Raytheon by 27.9% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 4,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon by 12.7% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon by 129.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 59,549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,683,000 after acquiring an additional 33,631 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Raytheon by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,193,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $234,105,000 after acquiring an additional 11,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Raytheon in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Analyst Recommendations for Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit