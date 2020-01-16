Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ: ABUS):

  • 1/13/2020 – Arbutus Biopharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company which is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing a portfolio of drug candidates for chronic hepatitis B infection. The Company’s products include TKM-HBV, Cyclophilin Inhibitor-OCB-030, TLR9 Agonist (CYT-003), Capsid Assembly Inhibitors, Surface Antigen Secretion Inhibitors, STING Agonists, cccDNA Formation Inhibitors, cccDNA Epigenetic Modifiers, TKM-PLK1, GI-NET and ACC, HCC, TKM-Ebola, TKM-Ebola-Guinea, TKM-Marburg, TKM-HTG and TKM-ALDH which are in different clinical trial stage. Arbutus Biopharma Corp, formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is headquartered in Vancouver, BC. “
  • 1/9/2020 – Arbutus Biopharma had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $3.00 to $6.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 1/7/2020 – Arbutus Biopharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company which is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing a portfolio of drug candidates for chronic hepatitis B infection. The Company’s products include TKM-HBV, Cyclophilin Inhibitor-OCB-030, TLR9 Agonist (CYT-003), Capsid Assembly Inhibitors, Surface Antigen Secretion Inhibitors, STING Agonists, cccDNA Formation Inhibitors, cccDNA Epigenetic Modifiers, TKM-PLK1, GI-NET and ACC, HCC, TKM-Ebola, TKM-Ebola-Guinea, TKM-Marburg, TKM-HTG and TKM-ALDH which are in different clinical trial stage. Arbutus Biopharma Corp, formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is headquartered in Vancouver, BC. “
  • 1/3/2020 – Arbutus Biopharma was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

NASDAQ:ABUS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,154. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.78. The company has a current ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 10.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Arbutus Biopharma Corp has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $4.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.99.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.22). Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 2,416.39% and a negative return on equity of 298.87%. The company had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.85 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arbutus Biopharma Corp will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 66.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,609,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 643,955 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 75.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 356,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 152,714 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 710.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 34,005 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 40.4% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 30,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 8,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $348,000. 30.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-506, a capsid inhibitor that has shown improved potency and pharmacokinetics over its first generation capsid inhibitor; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

