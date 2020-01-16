Reckitt Benckiser Group’s (RB) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their sell rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a GBX 5,550 ($73.01) price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.77) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,200 ($81.56) to GBX 6,100 ($80.24) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,500 ($72.35) to GBX 5,300 ($69.72) and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 8,500 ($111.81) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 7,600 ($99.97) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 6,662.94 ($87.65).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

RB traded down GBX 36 ($0.47) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 6,196 ($81.50). The company had a trading volume of 858,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,000. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6,091.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6,169.06. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1-year low of GBX 5,510 ($72.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,744 ($88.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $43.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10.

In other Reckitt Benckiser Group news, insider Warren Tucker acquired 580 shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 5,810 ($76.43) per share, with a total value of £33,698 ($44,327.81).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.