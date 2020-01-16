Red Spruce Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 166,410 Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Red Spruce Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 166,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,573,000. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 3.0% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCO. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $6,288,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 30.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,239,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,333,000 after acquiring an additional 289,113 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,160,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,615,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,321,000 after acquiring an additional 190,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 72.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 297,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after acquiring an additional 124,513 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCO opened at $21.52 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $21.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.39.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.0483 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%.

