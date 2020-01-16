Red Spruce Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Red Spruce Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,000. Unilever makes up approximately 1.5% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UN. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 216.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UN shares. Redburn Partners reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Unilever from an “in-line” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. HSBC downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE:UN opened at $56.40 on Thursday. Unilever NV has a 1-year low of $52.40 and a 1-year high of $63.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.08 and its 200-day moving average is $59.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

