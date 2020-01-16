Red Spruce Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

Red Spruce Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 49,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSJL. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 338,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,354,000 after acquiring an additional 39,984 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 82,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 18,470 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $462,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 791,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,558,000 after purchasing an additional 139,763 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 30.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 937,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,144,000 after purchasing an additional 216,727 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJL opened at $24.80 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.23 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.63.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0949 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%.

