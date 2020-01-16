Red Spruce Capital LLC Takes $428,000 Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Red Spruce Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,844 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. HM Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hexcel by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 14,555 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Hexcel by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Hexcel by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 27,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Hexcel by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $76.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.02. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Hexcel Co. has a 12-month low of $59.93 and a 12-month high of $87.00.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Hexcel had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $572.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

HXL has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen set a $87.00 price target on shares of Hexcel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.43.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

