Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Trading Up 1%

Shares of Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) rose 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.23 and last traded at $24.19, approximately 24,789 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 614,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.95.

RDFN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $23.00 price objective on Redfin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Redfin from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

Get Redfin alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.67 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.81.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 25.71% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $238.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Redfin Corp will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Adam Wiener sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $91,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 231,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,964.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $60,600.00. Insiders have sold a total of 138,000 shares of company stock worth $2,819,130 in the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 7.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,440,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,718,000 after purchasing an additional 704,587 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Redfin by 9.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,618,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,023,000 after buying an additional 504,808 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Redfin by 3.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,731,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,160,000 after buying an additional 53,044 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Redfin by 824.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,191,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,072,000 after buying an additional 1,062,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC raised its position in shares of Redfin by 95.6% in the third quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 1,005,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,928,000 after buying an additional 491,242 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.