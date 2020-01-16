REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 106,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 198,796 shares.The stock last traded at $5.94 and had previously closed at $5.94.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RDHL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. REDHILL BIOPHAR/S presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.19 and a 200 day moving average of $6.77. The stock has a market cap of $130.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.09. REDHILL BIOPHAR/S had a negative return on equity of 103.63% and a negative net margin of 631.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 million. On average, analysts expect that REDHILL BIOPHAR/S will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S during the third quarter worth approximately $190,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 10.7% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 46,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S during the second quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 22.1% during the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 75,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Research & Development. The company's clinical-stage development programs comprise TALICIA, a drug that is in Phase III clinical trial for the helicobacter pylori infection; RHB-104 that is in Phase III clinical trials for crohn's disease, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for multiple sclerosis; RHB-204 for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; BEKINDA 24 mg that has completed Phase III clinical trial for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis; BEKINDA 12 mg that has completed Phase II clinical trial for irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea; RHB-106 for bowel preparation; and RHB-107 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for gastrointestinal and other solid tumors.

