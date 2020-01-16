REDWOOD CAP BAN/SH (OTCMKTS:RWCB) Stock Price Up 0.3%

REDWOOD CAP BAN/SH (OTCMKTS:RWCB) rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.64 and last traded at $18.64, approximately 225 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.58.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.51 and a 200-day moving average of $17.35.

About REDWOOD CAP BAN/SH (OTCMKTS:RWCB)

Redwood Capital Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Redwood Capital Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, construction and development loans, term loans for machinery and equipment, and lines of credit for working capital, as well as agricultural, industrial, and personal credits.

