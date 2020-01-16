Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 898,800 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the December 15th total of 989,800 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 208,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

In other Regal Beloit news, VP John Avampato sold 5,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total value of $446,324.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,012.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan J. Schlemmer sold 4,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total transaction of $370,675.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,533,398.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 0.6% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Regal Beloit by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in Regal Beloit by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 60,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,161 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its stake in Regal Beloit by 184.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 68,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 44,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Regal Beloit by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 10,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regal Beloit stock traded up $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $86.87. The stock had a trading volume of 168,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,945. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.83. Regal Beloit has a fifty-two week low of $67.74 and a fifty-two week high of $87.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.63.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $772.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Regal Beloit’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regal Beloit will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

