Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.58

Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.58 and traded as high as $28.97. Regional Management shares last traded at $28.79, with a volume of 2,918 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Regional Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $317.36 million, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.49 and its 200-day moving average is $28.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 39.86 and a quick ratio of 39.86.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $91.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.78 million. Regional Management had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 13.80%. Equities research analysts forecast that Regional Management Corp will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regional Management news, EVP Daniel J. Taggart sold 3,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total value of $109,711.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,131 shares in the company, valued at $397,168.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L bought 4,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.90 per share, with a total value of $142,758.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 70,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 10,357 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 1,330.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,264 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,991,000 after buying an additional 164,874 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 84.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 10,372 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,288 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,049,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 12.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 87,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 9,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

About Regional Management (NYSE:RM)

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

