Rego Payment Architectures (OTCMKTS:RPMT) Shares Up 2.7%

Rego Payment Architectures Inc (OTCMKTS:RPMT)’s share price shot up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.19, 121,477 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 38% from the average session volume of 87,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rego Payment Architectures from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.18.

Rego Payment Architectures (OTCMKTS:RPMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Rego Payment Architectures Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RPMT)

Rego Payment Architectures, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company that delivers an online and mobile payment platform solution for families in the United States and Europe. Its system allows parents and their children to manage, allocate funds, and track their expenditures, savings, and charitable giving on a mobile device, as well as online through its Web portal.

