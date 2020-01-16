Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 893 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 893 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the second quarter worth approximately $3,545,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 39.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 16.0% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. AXA boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 36.5% in the second quarter. AXA now owns 7,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 10.9% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 126,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,543,000 after purchasing an additional 12,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.00. 1,344,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,642,449. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.71. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $88.26 and a one year high of $119.71. The stock has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.45.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.49 per share, with a total value of $89,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,978,981.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

