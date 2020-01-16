Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 177.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

TRV traded up $1.08 on Thursday, hitting $138.65. The company had a trading volume of 786,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,031. The firm has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $120.60 and a 1 year high of $155.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.69%.

TRV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $297,597.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,930 shares in the company, valued at $32,950,866. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

