Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,915 Shares of China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,443 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,178 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in China Mobile in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in China Mobile by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,614 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in China Mobile by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,074 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 189.9% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 20,092 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 13,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Get China Mobile alerts:

Shares of CHL stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.78. The company had a trading volume of 49,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,320. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.56. China Mobile Ltd. has a one year low of $37.44 and a one year high of $55.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.56.

CHL has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

China Mobile Company Profile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

See Also: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL).

Receive News & Ratings for China Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.