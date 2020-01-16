Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Buys 8,452 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,452 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $52,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $66,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $87,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.77. 15,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,622. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.54. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.58 and a 12 month high of $54.38.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.1158 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

