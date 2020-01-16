Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 14,815 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $11,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UTX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Technologies by 1,510.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,329,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $433,442,000 after buying an additional 3,122,355 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Technologies by 159.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,883,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $245,262,000 after buying an additional 1,157,940 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Technologies by 184.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,001,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $136,744,000 after buying an additional 649,502 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in United Technologies by 228.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 845,693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $115,454,000 after purchasing an additional 588,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in United Technologies by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,116,162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,324,000 after purchasing an additional 510,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTX traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $153.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,297,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,389,242. United Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $110.30 and a 1-year high of $154.65. The stock has a market cap of $130.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.18. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on UTX. UBS Group increased their price objective on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research set a $152.00 price objective on United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on United Technologies from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price objective on United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. United Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.79.

In related news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total transaction of $193,771.83. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,842. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles D. Gill sold 7,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total value of $1,061,874.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,850,025.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,810 shares of company stock valued at $13,277,336 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

