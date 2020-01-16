Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Has $14.78 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,042 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up about 1.7% of Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $14,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,679,000 after buying an additional 8,830 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elefante Mark B boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Elefante Mark B now owns 1,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $251.52. The stock had a trading volume of 730,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,077. NextEra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $171.74 and a twelve month high of $252.19. The stock has a market cap of $121.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.58.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEE. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.69.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total transaction of $2,343,900.00. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total transaction of $382,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,565,894.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

