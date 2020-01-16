Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Has $9.69 Million Stock Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 11,705.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 143,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,864 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $9,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Shane R. Tackett sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $104,925.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,126.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chalmers David 241,186 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. Insiders have sold 6,780 shares of company stock worth $478,761 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALK shares. Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Alaska Air Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Shares of ALK traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.44. 596,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,792. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.39 and a 52 week high of $72.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.11. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

